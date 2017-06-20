App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 20, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre focusing on rly facilities' development in Raj: Prabhu

Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu today said that the Centre is focusing on development of railway facilities and infrastructure in Rajasthan to accelerate growth in the state.

Centre focusing on rly facilities' development in Raj: Prabhu

Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu today said that the Centre is focusing on development of railway facilities and infrastructure in Rajasthan to accelerate growth in the state.

He said that the state of Rajasthan is in the priority of the Centre therefore budget allocation for the state has been increased after 2014.

"There is a need to invest in rail infrastructure in Rajasthan for pushing development. From 2009 to 2014, annually Rs 682 crore were invested by the Centre in the state which was increased to 1960 crore in last two years and further increased in the budget this year,"  the minister said.

He was speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate several facilities and projects at Jaipur junction here.

Prabhu said that several stations in the state have been beautified and the works is further going on.

He also assured the state government for the expansion of Haridwar-Ajmer train to Udaipur, container depot in Udaipur and a train from Udaipur to south India.

Prabhu and Chief Minster Vasundhara Raje inaugurated by remote the operation of rail service on Sikar-Fatehpur.

The train was flagged off in Sikar by MP Sikar Sumedhanand Saraswati and others.

Prabhu and Raje also dedicated escalator at platform No-4 and 5, third entry gate and solar energy plant at Jaipur junction among others.

The state home minister Gulab Chand Kataria and others were also present in the ceremony.

tags #railways #Rajasthan #Suresh Prabhu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.