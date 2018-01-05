Centre confirms outbreak of bird flu in Bengaluru

An outbreak of avian influenza, also called bird flu, has been reported from Dasarahalli village in Bengaluru, the government confirmed on Friday, adding that a central team has been deputed to assist Karnataka.

"The situation is fully under control," it said, adding that there are no further reports from Karnataka or any other part of the country.

In an official statement, the Union agriculture ministry said Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) had confirmed on December 30 that the samples were found positive for H5 strain of avian influenza virus. The state government was intimated about the results immediately.

"On the directions of the Centre, the Karnataka government has notified the outbreak and initiated the control and containment operations," it said.

A central team comprising two experts has been deputed to Bengaluru for overseeing the operation and to assist the state government, it added.

Bird flu is a viral infection that primarily infects birds, including chicken, other poultry, and wild birds such as ducks.