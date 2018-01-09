App
Jan 08, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Centre changes stance on national anthem in cinemas

The central government on Monday changed its stand on playing the national anthem in cinema halls and asked the Supreme Court to modify its order making it mandatory to play the anthem before the start of every movie, sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.

The government informed the court that it has formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee to frame new guidelines, and said it would decide further action once the panel’s recommendations come out.

The affidavit said that the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which will be headed by the Additional Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been set up by an order on December 5.

The Court said that the panel will examine the issue at length and will come up with recommendations on playing the National Anthem.

"Upon consideration of the recommendations made by the Committee, the government may bring out the requisite notification or circular or rules in this regard, if required," added the affidavit.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

