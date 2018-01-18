Centre calls for tech solutions to tackle untreated waste

The government is looking to technology for a solution to manage the large quantities of untreated waste in the country.

According to a Mint report, India generates around 62 million tonnes (mt) of solid waste every year, of which only 43 mt is gathered and a mere 12 mt gets treated.

The science and technology ministry has asked for concept notes by the end of the month from the relevant institutes.

The ministry's note said that the government is looking for interested organisations, preferably academic in nature or involved in research and development (R&D), to develop technology to handle biomedical waste.

The combined efforts of these organisations will also be used to set up a sample plant that treats hazardous waste in an institute or university.

The note also called for technological intervention in agricultural waste management, and for alternatives to crop burning, both of which are major reasons for air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In addition to this, the government is also looking at the management of electronic waste. It wants to develop “simple indigenous material recovery technology for specific applications (precious and other metals, plastics, glass and rare earths) in collaboration with industry”.

According to the news report, India generates 1.7 million tonnes of e-waste every year. This amount increases at a rate of 5 percent every year.