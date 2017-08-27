App
Aug 26, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre asks Haryana govt to ensure security of CBI judge who convicted Ram Rahim rape case

The home ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the Judge's security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, the official said.

CurreThe Centre asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to the CBI special court judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, officials said.

The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided with the highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said.

Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left nearly 30 dead and scores injured.

tags #Current Affairs #India

