Centre advises states to add milk in the Mid-day meal scheme

To curb high levels of malnourishment in the country, the central government advised the states to include milk in the mid-day meal programme and other nutrition schemes the government is running.

A Hindustan Times report stated the advisory also asked the state governments to make milk inclusive in the supplementary nutrition programmes of Anganwadi, which is a chain of 1.4 million mother and child care centres, funded by the Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry. The Anganwadi scheme also provides schooling and health services, mainly in rural areas.

An official from the ministry told HT the government is focusing more on nutrition and hunger to improve the national nutritional outcomes.

This advisory comes soon after it was learnt that the country’s milk output has risen since 2013; in the year 2016-17, it was recorded at almost 18 percent reaching 163.6 million tonnes, the highest in the world, according to government data. The output is more than sufficient to meet the demands of the nutrition-related schemes of India.

The government is scrambling to find a solution to India’s hunger problem, especially after the International Food Policy Institute’s Global Hunger Index (GHI) ranked India at 100, behind Iraq and North Korea. Despite interventions like the National Food Security Act 2013, GHI indicated that India continues to face severe hunger problems.

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar are the states with highest numbers of undernourished children. Malnutrition causes childhood stunting and anaemia in children under five years of age.