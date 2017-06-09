App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 09, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central govt employees may get revised pay from July

Over 5 million central government employees will receive revised allowances from July.

Central govt employees may get revised pay from July

Moneycontrol news

Nearly 5 million central government employees could start receiving revised pay, as per recommendations of the Seventh Pay commission, from July, a report in the Financial Express today said.

The Cabinet had, in June 2016, approved the revision of allowances and pensions, proposed by the Central Pay Commission. The pay panel had recommended overall 23.55 percent increase in the pay, allowances and pensions, including 16 percent rise in salary, 63 percent in allowances and 23.6 percent increase in pension.

These revisions were expected to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 84,933 crore in 2016-17. However, the delay has helped the exchequer save over Rs 40,000 crore since January 2016.

House Rent Allowance, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total allowances bill, could see big increase as per revised norms. Sources told FE the proposed rate of 24 percent of the pay will now be increased to 27 percent in cities where population is above 5 million. The Cabinet will take up proposals on allowances at the end of this month.

tags #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.