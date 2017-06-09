Central govt employees may get revised pay from July

Moneycontrol news

Nearly 5 million central government employees could start receiving revised pay, as per recommendations of the Seventh Pay commission, from July, a report in the Financial Express today said.

The Cabinet had, in June 2016, approved the revision of allowances and pensions, proposed by the Central Pay Commission. The pay panel had recommended overall 23.55 percent increase in the pay, allowances and pensions, including 16 percent rise in salary, 63 percent in allowances and 23.6 percent increase in pension.

These revisions were expected to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 84,933 crore in 2016-17. However, the delay has helped the exchequer save over Rs 40,000 crore since January 2016.