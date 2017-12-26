App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 26, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centenarian grandma finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', he sends 'big hug'

In a tweet, Bangalore-based woman Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107, had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer in a 107-year-old woman in Bangalore, who found him "handsome" and wished to meet him.

Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her 107th birthday.

In a tweet, Bangalore-based woman Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107, had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome".

"Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome !," tweeted Sikand with a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake.

The Congress president responded, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."

Later, Gandhi called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again, "And as if this was not enough Mr Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter."

Off late, there has been a lot of activity on Gandhi's Twitter account, where he mostly takes potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP with his one-liner satirical messages.

Gandhi has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.