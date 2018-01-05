App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI slaps fine on two Gujarat chemists associations

The two associations are Chemists and Druggists Association of Baroda (CDAB) and Federation of Gujarat State Chemists & Druggists Association.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Clamping down on unfair trade practices in pharma business, the Competition Commission has imposed a total penalty of over Rs 12 lakh on two Gujarat- based chemists groupings.

The two associations are Chemists and Druggists Association of Baroda (CDAB) and Federation of Gujarat State Chemists & Druggists Association.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which has been making efforts to sensitise the public on unfair ways in the pharma industry, has also asked the two associations and their respective office bearers to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

In an order passed on January 4, the fair trade regulator found the CDAB and the Gujarat Federation to be in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act.

related news

Accordingly, it slapped a fine of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 11.11 lakh on the CDAB and the Federation of Gujarat State Chemists & Druggists Association, respectively, under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

Besides, the CCI has levied a penalty of Rs 34,048 on CDAB President V T Shah and Rs 62,144 on Gujarat Federation President Jashvant Patel for their anti-competitive practices.

"Despite several orders of the Commission proscribing the anti-competitive practices of state and regional chemists and druggists associations in, inter alia, mandating NOC (No Objection Certificate) for appointment of stockists and demanding PIS (product information service) charges prior to launching of new drugs in the market, these associations are continuing to indulge in such practices," the regulator noted.

The Finance Ministry in a tweet said that the CCI will keep a close watch on all such entities.

"Given the widespread & continuing indulgence in the anti-competitive practices, the Competition Commission of India will be keeping a close watch on the conduct by all such entities in various parts of the country and would not hesitate to take action, wherever deemed necessary," the ministry tweeted.

"Considering larger public interest involved in the distribution of drugs/medicines, the Competition Commission deprecates such a conduct & its perpetration in any form by those responsible, be it Associations, Stockists/ Distributor/Wholesaler/Retailer & pharmaceutical companies," it added.

tags #CCI #chemists #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.