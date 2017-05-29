CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 to be declared today; check on cbseresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) January 2017 exams today.

You can check the results on the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board has not declared the time when the results would be announced.

To check the results one can follow the below-mentioned steps:

> Log on to official website www.cbseresults.nic.in.

> Click on the result tab, UGC NET January 2017

> Enter relevant detail in the required field.

> Your CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 will be displayed.

> Download and take a printout for future use.

The UGC NET exam was held on January 22, 2017. NET is conducted for determining candidate eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The candidates who clear are eligible for the post of assistant professor at any university and college in India.

CBSE conducts UGC NET on behalf of the University Grant Commission twice a year in 84 subjects at 90 selected NET examination cities spread across the country.

CBSE's role is restricted only up to the conduct of UGC NET Examination and declaration of result. The e-certificates to qualified candidate are issued by UGC- NET Bureau.