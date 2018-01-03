CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 declared; how to check on cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE UGC Net Result 2017, exams for which were held on November 5, 2017.

The UGC NET exam for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges. CBSE will conduct NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

You can check the results on the official websites cbse.nic.in, cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the results, one can follow the below-mentioned steps:

> Log on to official website www.cbseresults.nic.in.

> Click on the result tab, UGC NET Result November 2017

> Enter application number, roll number and date of birth

> Your CBSE UGC NET Result 2017 will be displayed.

> Download and take a printout for future use.

The candidates who qualify for the award of Junior Research Fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor.

The role of CBSE is only upto the conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. The e-certificates to qualified candidate are issued by UGC- NET Bureau.