CBSE UGC NET 2017: Recorded responses, answer keys for Nov 5 exam released; How to check on cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the scanned images of OMR answer sheets along with recorded responses and answer keys for the UGC National Eligibility Test or UGC NET November 2017 on its official website cbsenet.nic.in. It will be available on the site from December 12 to 18.

The UGC-NET (November) 2017 exam was held on November 5 this year.

There is also provision for candidates to challenge the recorded responses if they differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet. The challenge will be accepted only if made through the website between December 12 and 18 after payment of a prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 per recorded response via debit or credit cards. Candidates can also challenge the answer key through the website.

Here's how the CBSE UGC Net 2017 recorded responses and answer keys can be downloaded:

> Visit the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

> On the homepage, click on the answer keys link at the bottom of the page

> Enter your application number along with password and security pin

> Candidates are advised to take print of image of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.

Results for the UGC NET 2017 exams can be expected by January 2018.