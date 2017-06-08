CBSE NEET 2017 Result unlikely before HC ruling on June 13; all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 examinations are unlikely to be announced before June 13.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked for the stay on the results to be listed, both the Madras High Court as well as Gujarat High Court as well will only hear the cases on June 12 and 13 respectively.

When declared, results will be displayed on official website cbseneet.nic.in.

The case came into prominence after there was an allegation that the NEET papers in the regional languages like Tamil were easier than the one in English. Post this, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the declaration of results. On June 12, Madras HC will examine all the papers in the different languages.

Similarly, in Gujarat, candidates had moved the court saying that the test paper in Gujarati was tougher than English and that it should be scrapped.

CBSE had moved Gujarat HC yesterday and had said that they had framed a different set of questions for English and Gujarati in a fear that the regional papers may get leaked.

Further, the CBSE said that it is looking to challenge in the Supreme Court the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court granting interim stay on publication of results of NEET across the country.

A CBSE official also said while the results may not be published until June 12, they are planning to challenge the decision of the Madras HC.

An official of the CBSE present in the court stated that the interim stay put on publication of results of NEET which was conducted on 7 May across the country will also apply to Gujarat till 12 June when the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court next hears the case.

The Madras HC will the question papers in all the 10 languages that NEET was conducted this year to look into the uniformity of questions and also level of difficulty.