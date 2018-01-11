App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE Class X, XII examinations from March 5

As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools will be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its annual examinations of Classes X and XII from March 5.

The CBSE class X examinations, in which 16,38,552 students are expected to appear, would end on April 4.

Class XII annual examinations, for which 11,86,144 students are expected to appear, would go on till April 12.

While the first exam in class X is of the subject Information and Communication Technology, class XII students will be appearing for the English paper.

As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools will be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.

This will be the first batch to appear for Class X board examination after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

tags #CBSE #Current Affairs #education #India

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.