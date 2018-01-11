CBSE Class X, XII examinations from March 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct its annual examinations of Classes X and XII from March 5.

The CBSE class X examinations, in which 16,38,552 students are expected to appear, would end on April 4.

Class XII annual examinations, for which 11,86,144 students are expected to appear, would go on till April 12.

While the first exam in class X is of the subject Information and Communication Technology, class XII students will be appearing for the English paper.

As per the CBSE guidelines, the CBSE affiliated schools will be conducting the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.

This will be the first batch to appear for Class X board examination after the board decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.