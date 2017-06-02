CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 date to be declared today; Check your CBSE 10th Result 2017 on cbseresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the CBSE 10th Result 2017 on Saturday June 3.

The CBSE Board will announce the date for CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 today on official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, private education and results website examresults.net told Moneycontrol quoting CBSE's PRO.

Considering the board made it clear it would put up the CBSE 10th Result 2017 date on the official websites 24 hours in advance, the result is most likely to be out tomorrow or June 3.

Earlier the Times of India had also reported the result will be on June 3 quoting board officials.

However, private exam tracking websites such as examresults.net and Indiaresults.com, which work closely with education boards and put up results on their websites, are maintaining CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 is likely to be declared today.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

This year, the results were delayed not only due to Assembly Elections in a few states but also because of the controversy surrounding the marks moderation policy. While CBSE had decided to scrap marks moderation for Class 10th and Class 12th, the Delhi High Court directed it to continue it for this year.

CSBE has also started the process of post-results counselling for students. The Post-Result CBSE counselling began from May 28 and will continue till June 11 daily from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. For the 20th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to CBSE 10th Result 2017 and also CBSE 12th Result 2017.