CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 out today; check your CBSE 10th Result 2017 on cbseresults.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE 10th Result 2017 today.

The CBSE Board confirmed this last evening on its website. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 will be made available on official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in, private education and results website examresults.net..

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

This year, the results were delayed not only due to Assembly Elections in a few states but also because of the controversy surrounding the marks moderation policy. While CBSE had decided to scrap marks moderation for Class 10th and Class 12th, the Delhi High Court directed it to continue it for this year.

CSBE has also started the process of post-results counselling for students. The Post-Result CBSE counselling began from May 28 and will continue till June 11 daily from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. For the 20th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to CBSE 10th Result 2017 and also CBSE 12th Result 2017.