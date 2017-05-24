CBSE board 12th result 2017 expected on May 24: Check board results on cbse.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare its Senior School Certificate Examinations 2017, or 12th result, on its website on May 24.

While CBSE has not given an official date, multiple media reports as well as exam tracking websites such as India Results and Jagran Josh put May 24 as the likely date.

Board officials had told publications the actual date will be put up by CBSE on its website (cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in) a day before. At the time of this writing, however, there was no notice on the websites.

A Hindustan Times report quoted a CBSE official as saying results will be declared 'no later than May 27', even as NDTV said an official had told them any dates mentioned were 'mere speculation'.

CBSE results have been late after exams were delayed a bit due to the assembly polls held earlier this year. Yet CBSE officials told HT they were confident of declaring results before May 27. They added that they have made full use of technological tools to meet the deadline.

When the results are declared, they will be made available on cbse.nic.in, along with a clutch of partner websites.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams.

Will High Court verdict on grace marks delay CBSE results?

A day ahead of the expected results declaration date, the Delhi High Court today directed the CBSE to follow its 'moderation policy' of giving grace marks to students for difficult questions. A day before, the court had termed the decision ‘unfair and irresponsible’.

The court was hearing a plea by Rakesh Kumar, a parent and advocate Ashish Verma.

This came after government officials had said boards across India, including CBSE, will not use the marks moderation policy.

The 'marks moderation policy' tends to result in inflation of average results of students. This could mean that the average percentage for students could come off by a few percentage points, possibly resulting in making it tougher for students to make it to cutoffs.