CBSE 12th Result 2017 delayed; HRD Minister says board to continue with grace marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is highly unlikely to declare Class 12 results today, contrary to speculation that they were scheduled for today.

This is after the High Court passed a ruling yesterday asking the CBSE board to reinstate the 'marks moderation policy' it had scrapped.

However, a CNN-News18 report says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar - who met up with board officials today - said that that CBSE will continue to give grace marks. However, spiking of marks will not be permitted.

An official had earlier told a publication the board would put up a notification about the results date 24 hours prior to declaration. So far, there has been no notification on CBSE website (cbse.nic.in) or on the official results website (cbseresults.nic.in).

Alongside these two, CBSE Class 12th result 2017 will be declared on a clutch of private exam tracking websites the CBSE board has tied up with.

Still, sites such as India Results and Exam Results continue to say the Class 12 results are expected today.

Previously, an NDTV report had quoted a board official as saying CBSE results would be declared 'no later' than May 27. The board is also under pressure to declare results soon, as they have already been late due to the delay in exams because of the assembly polls earlier this year.



@HRDMinistry Pls issue some notification regarding the CBSE 12th Results ASAP... U can't imagine how much pressure the students are in..

— Ishaan Garg (@ishaan167) May 24, 2017

Admissions for graduate courses of universities such as DU have already got under way.

If and when the results come out, here is a four-step guide on how to check them:

> Log on to official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

What is marks moderation policy? How can it impact CBSE 12th Results declaration?

According to moderation policy, evaluators are asked to revise marks of some students higher based on the set of questions they received during their exams and the perception of how tough their paper was, says a Hindustan Times report.

So if the board tested students on three different sets of questions papers for the same exam, a student who may have scored 80 percent on the question paper viewed to be the toughest could have her marks revised higher. Soon after the exams were held this year, the government said the practice will be discontinued with immediate effect for several boards, including CBSE.

It is not clear whether the marks moderation policy is different from the 'grace marks' policy, in which marks of students scoring below the passing line are pushed higher.

The HT report quoted a source as saying yesterday's judgment was unlikely to 'delay' CBSE 12th Results 2017. "Even if we have to apply the moderation policy, it will not cause a lot of delay because everything is done scientifically," a source told the paper, which added that the results will likely be out this week.

A OneIndia report, again quoting sources, said the ruling could push the results declaration to next week.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 are expected to come out on June 2.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams.