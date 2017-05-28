CBSE Board 12th Result 2017 declared; check on cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Result 2017.

The 12th result is available on the board's official websites cbseresults.nic.in. The other site cbse.nic.in is currently down. Results will also be available on results.nic.in.

While the CBSE board has not specified an exact time, going by last year's pattern, the results can be expected anytime soon.

The CBSE 12th result 2017 declaration would lead to closure for lakhs for students and their parents who have been awaiting the results for some time now. (READ: CBSE 12th Result 2017: How to beat results stress)

They come after the government's controversial announcement -- following the exams -- that it would scrap the marks moderation policy.

Last week, the Delhi High Court voided the decision, saying the CBSE board should reinstate the policy this year -- a ruling that appeared to have delayed the results declaration date a bit.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. If the websites experience slowness, students can also try checking private exam-tracking websites such as Indiaresults or Examresults, which also post results on their websites.

> Look for the tab/link “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number. Your CBSE result will be displayed.

> Take a print out for future reference.

What is marks moderation policy?

According to the marks moderation policy, marks of students, who are believed to have been given an easier set of question papers during the exams, are revised higher.

There is a grace marks system within it too, with which scores of students whose marks are just below the passing line are pushed above.

Following the Delhi High Court verdict, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has gone on record to say that while the CBSE Board will not spike marks for high scorers, it would continue to give grace marks for 12th Result 2017 and 10th Result 2017.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2017 is expected to come out on June 2.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams.