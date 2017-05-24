App
May 24, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 12th Results 2017: Twitterati rails against confusion, delay

The CBSE 12th Results 2017 were supposed to be declared today, but didn't. Twitterati had a field day.

CBSE 12th Results 2017: Twitterati rails against confusion, delay

Students across India took to Twitter to rant against and make fun of the confusion reigning over whether CBSE was to declare its Class 12 results today, even as the board itself remained tight-lipped on the matter.

There had been a steady build-up over whether the CBSE would declare results, with a Delhi High Court ruling yesterday that the board's decision to scrap its infamous 'marks moderation policy' was unfair.

The court said that the board should not scrap the policy, which is said to tip over a lot of below-the-line students over passing marks -- not at least this year.

Using the hashtag #CBSEResults and #CBSEResults2017, Twitterati had a field day. Here's a selection of tweets.

The build-up

The uncertainty

The facepalm

The complaint

@SirJadeja weighs in

tags #Current Affairs

