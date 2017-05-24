CBSE 12th Results 2017: Twitterati rails against confusion, delay
The CBSE 12th Results 2017 were supposed to be declared today, but didn't. Twitterati had a field day.
Students across India took to Twitter to rant against and make fun of the confusion reigning over whether CBSE was to declare its Class 12 results today, even as the board itself remained tight-lipped on the matter.
There had been a steady build-up over whether the CBSE would declare results, with a Delhi High Court ruling yesterday that the board's decision to scrap its infamous 'marks moderation policy' was unfair.
The court said that the board should not scrap the policy, which is said to tip over a lot of below-the-line students over passing marks -- not at least this year.
Using the hashtag #CBSEResults and #CBSEResults2017, Twitterati had a field day. Here's a selection of tweets.The build-up
#CbseResults2017
Excitement of neighbours and relatives reached sky high , some might get heart attacks pic.twitter.com/hXMh0Q7Pbp
— Chirag (@igot10on10) May 24, 2017
The uncertainty
The facepalm
#CbseResults2017
Uncertainty Principle Revisited::It is impossible to predict the exact date and time when CBSE will declare the results.— ADIL MAHMOOD (@ADILMAHMOOD6) May 24, 2017
Situation right now #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/jLfx4hBSSM
— Gowri Sankar (@kattu_panda) May 24, 2017
The complaint
@SirJadeja weighs in
Damn it, CBSE! #boards #result #CBSE #Memes #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/jyZXD8pDSq— Yash Saboo (@YashSaboo7) May 24, 2017
#CbseResults2017 Will Not Be Declared Today. #SurgicalStrike On Neighbours And Relatives.Let's Have 2 Mins Of Silence For Their Excitement