CBSE 12th Result 2017 to be out in 48 hours, board may put up notification today: Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 results within 48 hours, highly-placed sources have told Network18, adding that results could come out as soon as Saturday evening.

The CBSE board is expected to put up a notification on the official websites (cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in), sources said.

In latest developments, reports said that the board -- on the advice of the government -- had decided to not challenge the High Court ruling on the scrapped marks moderation policy in Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the HC had directed the CBSE board to reinstate the marks moderation policy, one day before the results were widely expected to be declared. This was said to have caused a delay in declaration of results.

Reports further said the board had decided to 'accept' the court's decision on the marks moderation policy even as Javadekar has previously gone on record saying the board would give 'grace marks' to some students whose scores are just below the passing line, while the policy to inflate marks of high-scoring students would be stopped.

The board is under pressure to declare results soon, as they have already been late due to the delay in exams because of the assembly polls earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other boards on the verge of releasing results, like UP board results 2017 and Council for Indian School Certificate (CICSE) results 2017, have hinted their results could also be delayed as they prefer to await CBSE's final decision on the matter.

This is because cut-off levels and admissions of UP Board, ICSE board, and ISC board students would also be affected by the decision.

Officials at the Delhi University, which started off the online application process for admissions to its undergraduate courses couple of days back, said they would consider deferring admissions until the CBSE matter is sorted.

Social media platforms like Twitter have also been abuzz with Twitterati rails against confusion, delay in the CBSE 12th Results 2017:

If and when the results come out, here is a four-step guide on how to check them:

> Log on to official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

> Look for the tab “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

What is marks moderation policy? How can it impact CBSE 12th Results declaration?

According to moderation policy, evaluators are asked to revise marks of some students higher based on the set of questions they received during their exams and the perception of how tough their paper was, says a Hindustan Times report.

So if the board tested students on three different sets of questions papers for the same exam, a student who may have scored 80 percent on the question paper viewed to be the toughest could have her marks revised higher. Soon after the exams were held this year, the government said the practice will be discontinued with immediate effect for several boards, including CBSE.

Separately, evaluators increase marks for some students whose scores are just below the passing line, by giving what are called 'grace marks'.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 are expected to come out on June 2.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams.