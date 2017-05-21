CBSE 12th result 2017 expected on May 24; CBSE 10th result on June 2: All you want to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare its Class 12 results on its website on May 24. While there has been official confirmation of the same so far, several exam tracking websites such as India Results and Jagran Josh put May 24 as the likely date.

A Hindustan Times report quoted a CBSE official as saying results will be declared 'no later than May 27'. NDTV said an official had told them that any dates mentioned were 'mere speculation' and that the board will put up the results declaration date on its website one day prior.

CBSE results have been late after exams were delayed a bit due to the assembly polls held earlier this year. Yet CBSE officials told HT they were confident on declaring the results before May 27 and have been using technological tools to use to meet the deadline.

The exam results websites are further saying CBSE 10th result 2017 are expected on June 2.

When the results are declared, they will be made available on cbse.nic.in, along with a clutch of partner websites.

Candidates will have to log on to the website/s, enter their roll number etc and the results will be displayed.

This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th exams while close to 9 lakh students appeared to the 10th exams.

Recently, government officials said a number of boards, including CBSE, will not use the 'marks moderation policy', which tends to result in inflation of average results of students. This could mean that the average percentage for students could come off by a few percentage points, possibly resulting in making it tougher to make it to cutoffs.