CBSE 10th Result 2017 unlikely to be declared today; may be declared this week

Moneycontrol News

Contrary to media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is unlikely to declare CBSE 10th Result 2017 today.

The CBSE board has not put up any notice on its official websites -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in -- even as the board has made it clear it would put up 24 hours advance notice before declaring results.

Private exam tracking websites such as Examresults.net and Indiaresults.com, which work closely with education boards and put up results on their websites, are maintaining CBSE 10th Result 2017 is tentatively scheduled for June 2.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

Nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th Exam this year.

CBSE 12th Result 2017 was declared on May 28.