App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 31, 2017 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 10th Result 2017 unlikely to be declared today; may be declared this week

CBSE board is unlikely to declare Class 10th Result 2017 today.

CBSE 10th Result 2017 unlikely to be declared today; may be declared this week
A screenshot of CBSE website cbse.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

Contrary to media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is unlikely to declare CBSE 10th Result 2017 today.

The CBSE board has not put up any notice on its official websites -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in -- even as the board has made it clear it would put up 24 hours advance notice before declaring results.

Private exam tracking websites such as Examresults.net and Indiaresults.com, which work closely with education boards and put up results on their websites, are maintaining CBSE 10th Result 2017 is tentatively scheduled for June 2.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

Nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th Exam this year.

CBSE 12th Result 2017 was declared on May 28.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.