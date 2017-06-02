CBSE 10th Result 2017 likely to be declared on June 3; notification expected today on cbse.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE 10th Result 2017 on June 3, according to a report by the Times of India quoting board officials.

While the CBSE board has not put up any notice on its official websites -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in -- the board has made it clear it would put up 24 hours advance notice before declaring results.

However, private exam tracking websites such as examresults.net and Indiaresults.com, which work closely with education boards and put up results on their websites, are maintaining CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 is likely to be declared today.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

This year, the results were delayed not only due to Assembly Elections in a few states but also because of the controversy surrounding the marks moderation policy. While CBSE had decided to scrap marks moderation for Class 10th and Class 12th, the Delhi High Court directed it to continue it for this year.

CSBE has also started the process of post-results counselling for students. The Post-Result CBSE counselling began from May 28 and will continue till June 11 daily from 8 am to 10 pm on all days. For the 20th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to CBSE 10th Result 2017 and also CBSE 12th Result 2017.