CBSE 10th Result 2017 DECLARED; check on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Board) has declared CBSE 10th Result 2017 today for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum regions.

Results declared so far can be checked on official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and on private results website examresults.net.

The website has clarified that CBSE 10th Result 2017 for the remaining regions will be declared soon.

The CBSE board has also tied up with search engine Bing where you could check results on the page itself after searching for 'CBSE'.

Those who don't have internet connectivity can check their result by sending a SMS. Students need to type CBSE 10 [roll no] and send it to one of these service providers. 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result 2017”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

This year, the results were delayed not only due to Assembly Elections in a few states but also because of the controversy surrounding the marks moderation policy.

While CBSE had decided to scrap marks moderation for Class 10th and Class 12th, the Delhi High Court directed it to continue the policy this year.

CSBE has also started the process of post-results counselling for students. The post-result CBSE counselling began from May 28 and will continue till June 11 daily from 8 am to 10 pm on all days.

For the 20th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome stress and common psychological problems and general queries related to CBSE 10th Result 2017 and also CBSE 12th Result 2017.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was at 96.21 percent of the 14,96,066 students who appeared for the class 10 exam.