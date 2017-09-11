CBI to give fresh dates to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi

Former union railway minister Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav will not appear before the CBI today and tomorrow respectively for questioning in connection with alleged graft in giving maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Yadav has cited his ongoing court case in Ranchi while Tejashwi has said he has prior political commitment while expressing inability to appear before the agency on the date of summons-- September 11 and 12--issued by the CBI, the sources said.

"We will work out new dates for fresh summons," said an official here today.

The RJD leader was asked to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters today while Tejashwi was summoned tomorrow, the CBI sources said.

It is alleged that Yadav as Railway Minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that Lalu as railway minister abused his official position for extending undue favours to Kochhars, acquired a "high value premium land" through a benami company Delight and as a quid pro quo, dishonestly and fraudulently managed award of leasing BNRs at Ranchi and Puri to the company of Kochhars.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, former union minister.

Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight marketing company, now known as Lara Projects and the then Managing Director P K Goel.