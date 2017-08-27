App
Aug 26, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI takes over probe into Rs 1,000 cr Srijan scam in Bihar

The central probe agency has registered 10 FIRs in the case, which was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

The CBI has taken over the probe into the Srijan scam in Bihar, in which government funds worth about Rs 1,000 crore were allegedly diverted to the accounts of a non-government organisation.

The central probe agency has registered 10 FIRs in the case, which was being investigated by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.

The CBI took over the investigation after the Bihar government referred the case to it.

According to the norms, the agency re-registers the FIRs of the state police but is free to come out with its conclusion which is summed up in its final report--a charge sheet or a closure report.

The FIRs have been registered againstCurre(the NGO), other officials of the organisation and bank officials, sources said.

They said the agency has received the reference from the Centre to take over the investigation and necessary documents have been received from the Bihar government.

The Bihar Police had issued a lookout notice against the secretary of 'Srijan', Priya Kumar and her husband for allegedly swindling over Rs 950 crore of government money in Bhagalpur.

Priya Kumar is the daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the founder of the NGO.

Manorama Devi died early this year after which the NGO was being run by Priya Kumar and Amit Kumar, son of Manorama Devi, state government officials had said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

