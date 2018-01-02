App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI takes over probe in 2003 custodial death of 2 youths

Suresh Sonkusare and Ajay Mohite were taken into custody by local police in connection with an alleged dacoity at the residence of a local money lender in 2003.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI

The CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged custodial death of two youths in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district over 14 years ago, officials said today.

Suresh Sonkusare and Ajay Mohite were taken into custody by local police in connection with an alleged dacoity at the residence of a local money lender in 2003.

According to police, they consumed poison during questioning and died instantly while in custody at the Crime Branch.

The case was closed by the police but a political leader, Shailesh Thakur, questioned the police version and filed a complaint before the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which handed over the probe to the CBI on October 26, 2017.

The CBI has registered two separate cases by re- registering the FIRs of the Crime Branch related to the death of the two accused.

According to the procedure in the cases referred to the CBI, the agency re-registers FIRs of the state police as a starting point but its final report may or may not be in agreement with the FIR.

tags #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.