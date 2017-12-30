News LIVE: CBI registers FIR after 22 minors go missing in France

22 minors taken to France go missing, FIR registered: CBI
The CBI has registered an FIR after 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents last year in the garb of giving them rugby coaching and went missing, agency officials said here.
The agency on Friday carried out searches at the premises of the travel agents — Faridabad-based Lalit David Dean and Delhi-based Sanjeev Roy and Varun Choudhary — from where documents were seized, they said.
The officials alleged that the agents had charged Rs 25-30 lakh from the parents of each of the minors for sending them abroad.
In their visa application, the agents had shown that the 25 children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to attend a rugby training camp in Paris, they said.
Dec 30, 12:53 PM (IST)
Pub fire: BMC cracks down on illegal structures at restaurants
The Mumbai civic administration has cracked down on restaurants and started razing unauthorised constructions, in the wake of a fire at a rooftop pub in central Mumbai's Lower Parel which snuffed out 14 lives.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against at least five eateries and restaurants following yesterday's fire at Kamala Mills compound.
A BMC official confirmed that they have pulled down "illegal roofs" of two restaurants—-'Skyview Café' and 'Social' in Kamala Mills and encroachments of 'Pranay' and 'Fumes' and 'Sheesha Sky Lounge' at Raghuvanshi Mills in the same locality.
Action was also taken against some restaurants in Andheri, the official said.
Dec 30, 12:50 PM (IST)
'Imaginary' 2G losses vanished into thin air like phantom: DMK
The DMK claimed that "imaginary" losses in 2G spectrum allocation have "vanished into thin air" like a "phantom" and the party has emerged as a giant.
A high-level party meeting chaired by DMK working president MK Stalin yesterday claimed that "some hegemonic forces" had created an "imaginary account" of Rs 1.76 lakh crore loss, a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General's estimate, reports PTI.
In a resolution titled "The Phantom called 2G — an imaginary account that vanished into thin air", it alleged that the aim of such forces was to insult and weaken the DMK which had then "strived to ensure that a strong government" was in place at the Centre.
The meeting lauded former telecom minister A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi for facing the case and securing their acquittal from a CBI court in Delhi last week.
Dec 30, 11:46 AM (IST)
Volkswagen loses German court bid over diesel scandal audit
Germany's highest court has rejected a bid by Volkswagen for an injunction blocking the deployment of a special auditor sought by a shareholders' rights group in its diesel emissions scandal, reports PTI.
Last month, a court in Celle backed an independent check on events surrounding the scandal that pushed down VW shares when it erupted in 2015.
The DSW shareholders' group had previously failed to get VW's regular general meeting to agree to such a review on top of an investigation already commissioned by the automaker.
Dec 30, 10:32 AM (IST)
Authorities say 2 dead including gunman at California office
Two people including a gunman were killed today and another was injured in a shooting at a Southern California law office that authorities called workplace violence, reports PTI.
A murder investigation was underway at the scene, Long Beach police said.
The wounded person was taken to a hospital, said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who described the person's condition as stable.
Dec 30, 10:20 AM (IST)
RSS, allied bodies meet with Shah, Jaitley over govt policies
The RSS and its allied bodies gave their feedback and suggestions to further improve the BJP-led government's economic policies to party chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, PTI sources said.
The suggestions were shared during a two-day coordination meeting between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its allied organisations and the BJP.
Dec 30, 09:58 AM (IST)
Donald Trump demands border wall, visa changes as part of immigration fix
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not consider reinstating an immigration program that protected young people from deportation without a commitment from Democrats to help build a wall on the border with Mexico and end certain immigration programs, reports Reuters.
The debate on immigration will be a pivotal issue in Washington in early 2018 ahead of midterm congressional elections in November.
In September, Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected young people from deportation who had been brought to the United States illegally as children, and gave Congress until March to devise a long-term solution.
highlights
