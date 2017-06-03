CBI files charge sheet against Yadav Singh in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in a Ghaziabad court against former Noida chief engineer Yadav Singh and four others in a corruption case related to the laying of underground cables.

Singh, JSP Constructions and four others have been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption, the agency said here.

The work for laying underground cables from Sector 14 A to Mahamaya flyover at a cost of Rs 20.78 crore and Film City flyover to Cambridge School in Noida at a cost of 17.32 crore was awarded to JSP Constructions in 2011.

Estimates were inflated, the bill of quantities was changed and there was a cartel formation among contractors to make JSP Constructions the lowest bidder, the charge sheet stated.

The tender was opened in August-September 2011 but the work had started in April, it alleged.

The CBI had in March last year filed a charge sheet against Singh and had kept the probe open. After concluding he investigation, it filed a separate charge-sheet today.

Also, it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the wife of an employee of the North Okhla Industrial Development Authority over alleged corruption.

The case was handed over to the CBI on the directives of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The investigation agency had last year said: "A First Information Report (FIR) alleged that the then chief engineer, Noida and Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities had entered into a criminal conspiracy with unidentified persons, firms and awarded various contracts without following the laid down procedures, causing undue pecuniary gain to the tune of crores of rupees to private firms and himself.