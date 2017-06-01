App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 01, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI examines Delhi minister Jain in money laundering case

It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16.

CBI examines Delhi minister Jain in money laundering case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today examined Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with its probe into allegations of money laundering against him.

Jain arrived at the agency headquarters around 11 in the morning, CBI sources said.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain.

It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, CBI sources said.

Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations.

If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

The allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

