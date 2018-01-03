CBI arrests income tax officer for Rs 1 lakh bribery

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.
Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.
He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability.