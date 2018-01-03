App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests income tax officer for Rs 1 lakh bribery

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representational Image)
(Representational Image)

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.

Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.

He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability.

The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the spokesperson said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.