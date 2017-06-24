App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 24, 2017 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI arrests ex-ED officer in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

N B Singh, who was posted in the Lucknow office of the ED demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, along with middleman Subhash .

CBI arrests ex-ED officer in Rs 50 lakh bribery case
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI

The CBI today arrested a former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly demanding a bribe from an accused in the National Rural Health Mission scam.

N B Singh, who was posted in the Lucknow office of the ED, along with middleman Subhash was allegedly threatening to attach the properties of the accused.

They were demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to take a lenient view of the matter.

The officer was on May 18 relieved by the Enforcement Directorate but he continued going to office, sources said.

A trap was laid by the CBI and the duo were arrested while allegedly taking Rs 4 lakh as a part payment of the bribe.

Singh belonged to the Central Excise and Customs service and was posted with the ED. He was handling certain cases related the NRHM scam.

The ED is also considering registering a money laundering case against him.

tags #CBI #Central Excise #National Rural Health Mission

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.