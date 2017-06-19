App
Jun 18, 2017 08:11 PM IST

CBI arrests Army colonel, 3 others in a bribery case

Colonel Shaibal Kumar posted in Planning and Engineering branch of the Kolkata-based Army's Eastern Command is arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Pune-based Xtech Equipment Pvt Ltd for supply of rock splitting equipment.

The probe agency arrested three officials of the company - Sharat Nath, Managing Director, Vijay Naidu, a Director in the company and Amit Roy, a company representative were arrested by the CBI.

"It was alleged that the Colonel had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the Managing Director of the company in connection with the supply of power pack rock splitters, which are used by various field formations of the Army," CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said here today.

He said that the army officer, in February this year, received a bribe of Rs 50,000 and as part of the second installment, the Colonel has now accepted Rs 50,000 from the accused company.

"The CBI tracked the Director of said private company who came from Pune to deliver the bribe to Colonel and nabbed him after the payment of bribe to the army officer. The CBI caught the Colonel and recovered the bribe amount from his residence," he said.

Searches have been conducted in four premises at Pune and two premises at Kolkata.

