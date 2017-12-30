App
Dec 30, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBFC to give Padmavati UA certificate, film may release as 'Padmavat'

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" a UA certificate and has suggested the director to change the film's title to "Padmavat".

According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, has said his lavishly mounted 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The board also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of "Sati" and also relevant changes in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed, the release further stated.

The meeting took place in the presence of CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials.

"The film was approached with a balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the society," the statement added.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the CBFC appointed a "special panel to add perspective to the final decision of the censor board's official committee."

The special panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K K Singh of the Jaipur University.

"The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length."

The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC, had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film.

The film's final 3D application was submitted on November 28, the CBFC said.

According to the board, the modification details and CBFC's decision regarding this film was shared with the producers Viacom and Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening and are in agreement with the changes.

The certificate as per procedure will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material is submitted, the statement added.

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.

As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

