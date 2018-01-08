App
Jan 08, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAT 2017 result declared: How to check your score on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2017 result has been declared. Here's how to check.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Bureau

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) have declared the results of the Common Admission Test 2017.

The test is for admission into prestigious institutes like Indian Institute of Managements, ISB, ISM and other management institutes across India.

The exams were held on November 26, 2017.

Here's how to check your results.

> Go to iimcat.ac.in

> Click on click here to download

> On the next page, enter your user id and password

> You will see your scorecard

The examination was conducted by IIM Lucknow on November 26.

