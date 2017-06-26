Case against Kashmiri student over 'pro-Pakistan' FB comment

The Gwalior police has registered a case against a Kashmiri student over his comment on social media supporting Pakistan after the Champions Trophy final.

A case under IPC section 153-A (disturbing communal harmony) and the provisions of Information Technology Act was registered against Seh Mudassar, who hails from Kashmir, after his comment on a Facebook post created tension in Mahalgaon area of the city, additional superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari told PTI.

A boy from the area -- where Mudassar, a post-graduate student of Jiwaji University, has been living for the last two years -- wrote a post on Facebook congratulating Pakistan for its victory while expressing disappointment over India's performance in the June 18 match.

Reacting to the post, Mudassar made a pro-Pakistan comment.

It created tension in the area, and the boy's parents scolded their son over the issue. Mudassar then left for Kashmir, the ASP said.

A group of ten persons allegedly visited the boy's house on Friday and created ruckus over the issue. Police registered a case against them too, Tiwari said.

While nobody has been arrested, security in the area has been stepped up, he added.