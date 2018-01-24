Car purchased, but not delivered: Customer finally gets his Rs 15 lakh Isuzu car after 6 months of toil

Srivardhan Tapaswi, the Pune resident who paid Rs 15 lakh to purchase an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross but was denied delivery by a former dealer of Isuzu Motors India for more than six months, finally received his brand new pick-up truck from another Isuzu dealer - JMD Isuzu - on Monday.

In a telephonic conversation with Moneycontrol, Tapaswi confirmed that he received the keys to his brand new vehicle. Gireesh Vazirani, the owner of JMD Isuzu - the new dealer of the company in Pune, handed the key to him.

“The customer shouldn’t suffer, this was my first priority. That’s why I provided the car to the customer. The customer should be satisfied. Rest, I have to do business here for 8-10 years,” Vazirani said over a telephonic call.

JMD Isuzu did not take any payment from Tapaswi for the car, Vazirani added which was confirmed by Tapaswi.

Moneycontrol had first reported the matter on December 28th after reviewing the case and the documents shared by Tapaswi. Former car dealership centre of Isuzu Motors India in Pune - Viiraaj Isuzu - had allegedly taken the advance payment for the vehicle in tune of Rs 15 lakh in July last year and did not deliver the promised car.

After trying everything possible, when he did not get the car, Tapaswi registered a case against Viiraaj Isuzu and Isuzu Motors India in the District Consumer Forum, Pune in October. Tapaswi said that he would now withdraw the case on the next hearing, as requested by the new dealer JMD Isuzu.

When asked why he requested Tapaswi to withdraw the case despite JMD Isuzu is not a party to it, Vazirani said, “I have opened a new dealership in Pune, so, if Isuzu’s brand is affected (by the ongoing case), my car won’t sell.”

Curiously, Vazirani said that there was no communication from the company in this regard and he has provided the vehicle of his own accord. Though, he added that he has requested the company and Viiraaj Isuzu to make a reimbursement.

“I am already requesting the ex-dealer to make some payment on behalf of Mr Tapaswi and I am asking some support from Isuzu also,” said Vazirani.

Tapaswi said he was happy that he has received the car and said he will withdraw the case on the next hearing which is scheduled for February 6.