you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 02, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can't control nature but haven't moved an inch: HC on Mumbai floods

The court has now posted a petition for hearing on September 7.

Can't control nature but haven't moved an inch: HC on Mumbai floods

The Bombay High Court has said we cannot control nature but the situation in the city of Mumbai which has been facing floods during monsoons regularly has not improved in the past few years.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar while hearing a PIL by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey seeking a second doppler radar system to be set up in the city and other measures to be taken to ensure that people do not suffer due to floods.

"We cannot control nature. But this is not the first time this is happening in Mumbai. We have not moved an inch," Chief Justice Chellur said.

The PIL was filed a few years back and in 2016 the court was informed by the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that a site was identified and sanctioned in suburban Goregaon to set up a doppler radar.

Petitioner's counsel SC Naidu yesterday told the court that till date there has been no progress in the matter.

"The site has been sanctioned but at a premium rate due to which the matter has become stagnant," Naidu told the court.

He pointed out that this year too on August 29 Mumbai came to a standstill due to heavy rains.

The court has now posted the petition for hearing on September 7.

tags #Current Affairs #mumbai #MumbaiRains

Related news

