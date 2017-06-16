Campaign to enrol 20 lakh voters in Rajasthan

The chief electoral office of Rajasthan is all set to launch a month-long campaign to enrol more than 20 lakh voters with a special focus on differently-abled.

Chief Electoral officer Ashwini Bhagat said the comprehensive voters' registration campaign will be run from July 1 to 31.

"We had registered 22 lakh voters in the two-month campaign in February and March this year and now another campaign will be undertaken in the month of July to register the remaining voters," he told reporters here today.

He said close to 13,000 camps would be organised at various places, including educational institutions, vocational training institutes among others.

"Focus in this campaign will be on registering differently-abled voters," Bhagat said.

The state has nearly 4.5 crore registered voters.