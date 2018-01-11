App
Jan 11, 2018 08:35 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Calcutta HC to hear PIL challenging doctorate for Mamata Banerjee today

The CU has announced that it will bestow the honorary D.Litt on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, an alumnus, for her contribution to social service at its convocation on January 11.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

A PIL challenging the Calcutta University's (CU) decision to honour West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a D.Litt has been filed before the Calcutta High Court and is likely to be heard on Thursday.

The CU has announced that it will bestow the honorary D.Litt on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, an alumnus, for her contribution to social service at its convocation on January 11.

The West Bengal government told the HC that a PIL challenging Calcutta University's decision to confer honorary D.Litt to CM Mamata was politically motivated.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice Arijit Banerjee that the decision to confer the honorary degree was taken by the syndicate and senate of the university and there was no sufferance of public interest.

Dutta claimed that as such it should not be treated as a PIL and the petition should be dismissed.

