Dec 17, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAG reports on Ganga, railway bio-toilet projs likely in Parliament

Namami Gange is the government's pet project for rejuvenation of river Ganga for which it had allocated Rs 20,000 crore in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Apex auditor CAG is likely to submit around 11-12 reports, including on railway bio-toilets, Ganga rejuvenation and Kudankulam nuke plant, in Parliament this session, according to official sources.

"Around 11-12 reports are expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. There will be audit reports on the Namami Gange project, status on bio-toilets usage in railways and Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant," an official said.

Namami Gange is the government's pet project for rejuvenation of river Ganga for which it had allocated Rs 20,000 crore in 2014.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has sanctioned projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore for sewerage management, effluents management, biodiversity conservation, solid waste management, afforestation, rural sanitation among other.

Besides, there will be around 4-5 compliance reports on the finance ministry, including on customs and excise, the official added.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on bio- toilets in railways is a actually a performance report, which is likely to be placed in Parliament next week, another official who worked closely in preparing the report told PTI.

"The report will present the status how the bio-toilets have been functioning in trains as well as recommendations," the official added.

Railways is in the process of installing bio toilets in trains to enhance cleanliness and hygienic conditions of railway premises.

It aims to install bio-toilets in all passenger coaches by 2019.

Over 49,000 such toilets in train coaches were installed till October last year. Latest data has not been provided by the railway ministry. The installation was done in over 900 trains in either all or some coaches.

