Cabinet reshuffle: NDA likely to drop more than half a dozen ministers, follow 'one man, one post' policy

More than half a dozen ministers are likely to be dropped in a major Cabinet reshuffle by the NDA government, as the ruling BJP prepares to go into the 2019 general elections, one and a half years from now.

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday met with ministers in the Union council, some of whom may be shifted to the party organisation. Shah has reportedly met with six ministers in the last two days.

Two ministers - Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Muzzafarnagar MP and minister Sanjiv Balyan - have resigned while Uma Bharti and medium and small scale industries minister Kalraj Mishra have offered to resign, political sources told Network18.

The ruling party is likely to follow 'one man, one post' theory. As a result, MoS Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey, who has been appointed the UP BJP President, will be asked to quit the Cabinet.

MoS for Ministry of Commerce & Industry Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to get an important party assignment, sources said.

A couple of ministers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and JD U are expected to take oath.

Ministers who are handling dual portfolios will be given only one portfolio. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently holding dual ministries - finance and defence - will let go of defence.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who has offered to resign after multiple derailments took place recently, is likely to get the environment ministry, a CNN-News18 report said.

The reshuffle is likely to be completed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for his China visit on September 3.