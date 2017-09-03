App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 03, 2017 03:17 PM IST

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Prabhu moves to Commerce as Goyal gets Railways

Live updates as Prime Minister Narendra Modi revamps his Cabinet in what is expected to be the last change of faces before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

highlights

  • Sep 03, 01:45 PM (IST)

  • Sep 03, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Speaking to News18, Suresh Prabhu says he resigned because it was his moral responsibility to do so, even though he feels accidents reduced drastically during his tenure.

  • Sep 03, 03:00 PM (IST)

    "Performance is the only message that the Prime Minister is trying to send through the reshuffling," says Arun Jaitley. 

  • Sep 03, 02:55 PM (IST)

  • Sep 03, 02:49 PM (IST)


     

  • Sep 03, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Here's what Nirmala Sitharaman said soon after she took oath this morning: "Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise it is impossible."

  • Sep 03, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley is speaking to News18 now. Says it was not logistically possible to hold full-time charge of two heavy duty ministries in the form of defence and finance. He says that Nirmala Sitharaman will be a competent successor.  

