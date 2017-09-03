App
Sep 03, 2017 07:09 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Key challenges for Piyush Goyal as a Railway Minister

Live updates as Prime Minister Narendra Modi revamps his Cabinet in what is expected to be the last change of faces before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Sep 03, 07:08 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Here are some of the key challenges Piyush Goyal is about to face as the Railway Minister in the cabinet:

    # The Indian Railways have always been questioned on issues of safety with many reported rail accidents in the recent past. The Indore-Patna railway derailment in 2016 killed 65 people alone in 2016 while the Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 claimed around 23 lives and injured many.

    # Railway Finances is also a major point of concern for Goyal as the Railway Ministry has suffered poor operating ratios in the past. The annual rate of cost has not been able to keep pace with the revenues generated in the Railways Ministry.

    For other challenges that Goyal could face, click here

  • Sep 03, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Sitharaman now becomes only the second woman after Indira Gandhi to take charge of the high-profile ministry, and is the first full-fledged woman defence minister.

    In interviews to the media after her elevation as a cabinet minister Sitharaman said, "I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve the country with something which is constantly on the top of my mind."

    To a query whether her elevation showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards women empowerment, she said the Prime Minister has always been in favour. "I know his working style since the time he was in Gujarat. He always believed in giving women their due share. His belief is that women can also perform," she said.

    Read full story here: Women to the fore: After Swaraj and Irani, Sitharaman gets top billing

  • Sep 03, 05:17 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 05:04 PM (IST)

    The cherry-picked set of former civil servants and Rajya Sabha MPs, as also promotions to high performing ministers, demonstrated the Prime Minister’s intent to walk the talk on maximum governance, keeping a sharp eye on political acumen to balance efficient administration with poll winnability.

    Read full story here: Cabinet Reshuffle: Nine new ministers take oath; four elevated to cabinet rank

  • Sep 03, 04:33 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 04:11 PM (IST)
  • Sep 03, 03:56 PM (IST)

  • Sep 03, 03:13 PM (IST)
