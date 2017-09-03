Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Key challenges for Piyush Goyal as a Railway Minister

Here are some of the key challenges Piyush Goyal is about to face as the Railway Minister in the cabinet:

# The Indian Railways have always been questioned on issues of safety with many reported rail accidents in the recent past. The Indore-Patna railway derailment in 2016 killed 65 people alone in 2016 while the Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 claimed around 23 lives and injured many.

# Railway Finances is also a major point of concern for Goyal as the Railway Ministry has suffered poor operating ratios in the past. The annual rate of cost has not been able to keep pace with the revenues generated in the Railways Ministry.

