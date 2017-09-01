Cabinet reshuffle likely: here's a list of schemes undertaken by the present Cabinet

More than half a dozen ministers are likely to be dropped in a major Cabinet reshuffle by the NDA government, expected soon.

According to media reports, the Centre plans to club portfolios in order to create large ministries and is keen on appointing one person in one ministry.

Here's a look at some of the significant decisions and initiatives that were taken by some of the key ministers in this Cabinet:

Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister, and Corporate Affairs Minister

> Demonetisation

Under Arun Jaitley, the finance ministry oversaw implementation of 'Demonetisation' exercise and also the 'remonetisation' of the economy.

> Goods and Service Tax (GST)

The ministry oversaw the implementation of the 'tax reform' and setting up of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), to create a platform for all entities related to the GST.

> Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Act came into force in August 2016 and consolidated the already existing framework for insolvency and bankruptcy by creating a single law.

The provision allows financial or operational creditors to move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) demanding declaration of an entity insolvent.

Nirmala Sitaraman, Minister for Commerce

> Foreign Trade Policy revision

The revision of the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-2020) which eased the facilitation of exports by cutting out the extra red tape.

> SEZs and redevelopment

The approval of 47 new Special Economic Zones (SEZ) which have brought an additional investment of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and created an additional 4.48 lakh jobs in the last three years.

There is also the redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan area, which will see 1.4 lakh sq m worth of modern exhibition facilities of an international standard. This will be used for trade shows and exhibitions that could attract potential investors and facilitate further exports.

Piyush Goyal, Minister for State (Independent Charge) for Coal, Power, Renewable Energy and Mines

> Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY)

According to the minister, 13,469 villages were electrified up to May 2017. Free electricity connections were provided to more than 256 Lakh below poverty line (BPL) families up to April 2017.

> Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY)

The UDAY scheme aimed at helping India's ailing power distribution companies (DISCOMS), was started in November 2015.

UDAY's objectives were to bring about a financial turnaround, improving efficiency and undertaking operational improvements of the DISCOMS.

According to the scheme, the government would take over 75 percent of the DISCOM debt as on September 30, 2015, or 50 percent debt in FY15-16 and 25 percent in FY16-17.

Emphasis was also on reduction in the cost of power generation and development of renewable energy sources.

> Phasing out coal power plants

Goyal has set a five-year plan phase out 11 GW of coal plants that are more than 25 years old. He also decided to stop construction of new coal power plants after 2022.

> Record Solar and Wind energy capacity installed

By July 2017, the total capacity of solar energy installed rose to 13,652 MW from what was 3,743 MW at the end of 2014-15. Wind energy capacity increased to 5,400 MW in 2016-17 against a target of 4,000 MW, from a capacity of 3,423 MW in the previous year. Over the next four years, India hopes to more than double its renewable energy capacity by adding 100 GW.

Under the Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects, Goyal plans to double the capacity from 20,000 MW to 40,000 MW.

Rajnath Singh, Minister for Home Affairs

> Crack down on terror

The Home Minister claims to have tackled terror outfits that were functioning in India, including the Islamic State (ISIS) and Indian Mujahideen. He said that Indian forces had neutralised 368 militants between 2014 and 2017 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration from Pakistan has reduced 45 percent.

> Setting up of institutions

Under Rajnath Singh, the home ministry claims to have successfully set up the National Emergency Response System (NERS) and the National Population Register, both of which are currently being implemented. The ministry has also undertaken delinking of the 'law and order' and 'investigation' wings of the police.

> Enemy Property Act

The Home Minister, in his three-year report card said that the government had managed to pass the Enemy Property Act which had been stalled for around 40 years.

Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Railways

> Investment

Aside from doubling the length of broad gauge rail lines commissioned, the Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu doubled the amount investments procured for the railways, which was Rs 1,11,000 crore in 2016-2017. Of this, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) provided 1.5 lakh crore rupees worth of investments in three years.

> New revenue sources

The Railways earned Rs 10,00 crores of non-fare revenue in 2016-17, almost 80 percent increase in one year. Train branding, creating a new medium for advertising and information dissemination and providing on Board entertainment are few of the strategies implemented.

> New trains

The period also saw the arrival of new trains such as the Humsafar, Mahamana, and Antyodaya trains, as well the ill-fated Tejas express, which was vandalized on its maiden journey. They also provided high-speed Wifi at more than 130 stations.The Ministry has also reported 68 percent of passenger trains related transactions to have gone cashless.

Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs

> 'Airlift'

As the Minister of External Affairs, Swaraj has rarely turned away any distressed Indian seeking her help. From helping stranded citizens in airports across the world to reuniting missing people, the list is long. These are the three memorable moments that stood out in her impressive record :

Swaraj coordinated the rescue of 168 Indians held hostage in Iraq.

Swaraj ensured that timely efforts were put in place for the evacuation of thousands of Indian citizens during the Yemen crisis.



Our liners Kavaratti and Corals with a total capacity of 1100 passengers have reached Djibouti for evacuation of Indian nationals. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 5, 2015



And Indians were not the only ones to have been evacuated out of danger.



India helped evacuate also Germans out of Yemen. Thank you India! @narendramodi @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj — Michael Steiner (@Amb_MSteiner) April 7, 2015





US spends 10 times as much on its military as India does - but tells Americans in #Yemen to call the Indians if they want a lift out!

— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) April 6, 2015

Let's not forget the massive earthquake in the Nepal crisis



MEA opens 24 hour Control Room for queries regarding tragic #NepalEarthquake. Numbers:

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2015





My colleague @PiyushGoyal has offered to send engineers and equipment to restore the power grids in Nepal

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 25, 2015

She also kept the faith of her countrymen by not giving up on the 39 missing Indians in the ISIS occupied Iraqian city of Mosul: