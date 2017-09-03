Cabinet Reshuffle: As it happened. Views from new ministers, a look at their profiles

As Railway Minister, on recommendations of the government think-tank Niti Aayyog, Suresh Prabhu ended the 92-year-old practice of a separate Railway Budget, merging it with the Union Budget. The minister argued that the integration of the general and railway budgets would help create an effective national transportation policy.
This seasoned politician from Maharashtra was formerly associated with the Shiv Sena. He served four tenures as a Member of the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra's Rajapur constituency before joining the Cabinet.
Prabhu was Power Minister in the Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and worked extensively on the river-linking project, which is finally being greenlighted by Modi.
Here are some of the key challenges Piyush Goyal is about to face as the Railway Minister in the cabinet:
# The Indian Railways have always been questioned on issues of safety with many reported rail accidents in the recent past. The Indore-Patna railway derailment in 2016 killed 65 people alone in 2016 while the Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 claimed around 23 lives and injured many.
# Railway Finances is also a major point of concern for Goyal as the Railway Ministry has suffered poor operating ratios in the past. The annual rate of cost has not been able to keep pace with the revenues generated in the Railways Ministry.
Sep 03, 05:45 PM (IST)
Sitharaman now becomes only the second woman after Indira Gandhi to take charge of the high-profile ministry, and is the first full-fledged woman defence minister.
In interviews to the media after her elevation as a cabinet minister Sitharaman said, "I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve the country with something which is constantly on the top of my mind."
To a query whether her elevation showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards women empowerment, she said the Prime Minister has always been in favour. "I know his working style since the time he was in Gujarat. He always believed in giving women their due share. His belief is that women can also perform," she said.
The cherry-picked set of former civil servants and Rajya Sabha MPs, as also promotions to high performing ministers, demonstrated the Prime Minister’s intent to walk the talk on maximum governance, keeping a sharp eye on political acumen to balance efficient administration with poll winnability.
Speaking to News18, Suresh Prabhu says he resigned because it was his moral responsibility to do so, even though he feels accidents reduced drastically during his tenure.
Here's what the nine new faces in the Council of Ministers have been entrusted with:
Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Satya Pal Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources,
River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
Shiv Pratap Shukla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Alphons Kannanthanam - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Virendra Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Anantkumar Hegde - Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Here are the big ones:
Suresh Prabhu - Commerce
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Defence.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs
Word coming in that Nirmala Sitharaman has been made the new Defence Minister. She is only the second woman after Indira Gandhi to take charge of the ministry.
Sources suggest that there is a possibility of another reshuffle inducting JD (U) and AIADMK. The AIADMK has not yet joined the NDA, but is expected to do so once it gets its house in order.
Uma Bharti was not at the swearing-in ceremony. Amid speculation that she has been dropped from the Cabinet, she has tweeted saying that she had a prior engagement.
Shiv Pratap Shukla is the first of the new faces to take oath. Shukla has been elected to the UP Assembly four consecutive times, is a Rajya Sabha MP and is on the committee for Rural Development.
Nirmala Sitharaman has been sworn in as well, followed by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Pradhan, Goyal, Sitharaman and Naqvi are all being given Cabinet positions.
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the first to take oath. He has been elevated to Cabinet rank.
The full list of portfolios should be out by 11am.
Word is that there is unlikely to be a change in the 'big four' portfolios - defence, finance, external affairs and home. Arun Jaitley is currently in charge of the defence and finance ministries.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is also said to be in line for an elevation to Cabinet rank. He's currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Sunday morning. In less than 24 hours, we will come to know the full shape of the Union Cabinet following its third major reshuffle during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government.
Hardeep Singh Puri served as India's Ambassador to the UN in New York and Geneva has been appointed Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
A decorated former IFS officer of the 1974 batch, Hardeep Puri, has a four decade long distinguished career in diplomacy, foreign policy and national security.
