App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 22, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet introduces Mahila Shakti Kendra scheme for women empowerment

The Mahila Shakti Kendra scheme has a total outlay of Rs 3,636.85 crore for FY18 and FY19, of which the Centre will fund nearly Rs 3,084.96 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet on Wednesday introduced 'Mahila Shakti Kendra' — a new scheme for the empowerment of rural women, effectively expanding the “Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women” scheme.

The Mahila Shakti Kendra scheme has a total outlay of Rs 3,636.85 crore for FY18 and FY19, of which the Centre will fund nearly Rs 3,084.96 crore.

The Centre aims to improve child sex ratio, ensure girl child survival and protection, continued education of the girl child and provide an interface for women to approach the government so as to seek their relevant entitlements.

The scheme aims to rope in close to 3 lakh student volunteers. Also, the Centre looks to expand the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign after its successful implementation in 161 districts.

Government thinktank Niti Aayog will also be involved in digitally monitoring the scheme to boost its success.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.