Cabinet introduces Mahila Shakti Kendra scheme for women empowerment

The Cabinet on Wednesday introduced 'Mahila Shakti Kendra' — a new scheme for the empowerment of rural women, effectively expanding the “Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women” scheme.

The Mahila Shakti Kendra scheme has a total outlay of Rs 3,636.85 crore for FY18 and FY19, of which the Centre will fund nearly Rs 3,084.96 crore.



#CCEA approves expansion of umbrella scheme "Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women" and introduction of a new scheme 'Mahila Shakti Kendra' pic.twitter.com/oqK7nURT9P

The Centre aims to improve child sex ratio, ensure girl child survival and protection, continued education of the girl child and provide an interface for women to approach the government so as to seek their relevant entitlements.

The scheme aims to rope in close to 3 lakh student volunteers. Also, the Centre looks to expand the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign after its successful implementation in 161 districts.

Government thinktank Niti Aayog will also be involved in digitally monitoring the scheme to boost its success.