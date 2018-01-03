Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to India's stand at WTO

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the stand adopted by India at the recently concluded ministerial meeting held in Argentina in December last year.

The mandate exercised and approach adopted at the ministerial conference, the highest decision making body of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), was aimed at protecting the country's interests, priorities, and concerns, the government said in a tweet.

"Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to the approach by India at the 11th ministerial conference of the WTO," it added.

Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference in Argentina collapsed on December 14 last year.

It was collapsed as the US went back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue.

The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes.

Further, the Cabinet also gave ex-post-facto approval for MoU signed between India and the US for co-hosting Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

It provided an opportunity to entrepreneurs and investors to meet and interact with global industry leaders and forge new collaborations.