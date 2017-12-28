App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 28, 2017 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, West Bengal on January 29

The commission, however, did not announce the dates of the anticipated bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant in September after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and West Bengal which fell vacant following the demise of sitting members will be held on January 29, the Election Commission today announced.

Notifications will be issued on January 3 for the bypolls to the Alwar and Ajmer seats in Rajasthan and the Uluberia seat in West Bengal.

The commission, however, did not announce the dates of the anticipated bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant in September after Adityanath became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Keshav Prasad Maurya his deputy after the assembly polls.

The Alwar, Ajmer and Uluberia seats fell vacant after sitting members Mahant Chandnath (BJP), Sanwar Lal Jat (BJP) and Sultan Ahmed (TMC) died recently.

The poll panel also announced byoll to Mandalgarh (Rajasthan) and Naopara (West Bengal) assembly seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 1.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rajasthan #west bengal

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.